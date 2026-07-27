Incheon International Airport Corp. said Monday that accumulated users from July 25 to Aug. 10 is expected to amount to about 3.77 million, averaging some 222,000 per day.

Officials at the largest airport in South Korea said the number of users is expected to peak at 234,272 on Aug. 2, when 121,812 passengers are expected to arrive. This is largely due to foreign travelers arriving in July and August, whereas the outflow of local vacationers usually peaks during the Lunar New Year's and Chuseok holidays in winter and fall, respectively.

The number of airport users in the summer vacation season is projected to increase by 1.9 percent, compared to 3.7 million in the same period last year. Airport authorities said they have implemented measures to accommodate increased travelers between July and August.

The waiting area for international visitors in Terminal 2 has been expanded and 99 notification boards have been made and installed to provide crucial information for those arriving from other countries.

A test-run of four information kiosks, provided in multiple languages, is operated in the third floor of the Terminal 1.

Departure gates will be opened 30 minutes earlier than usual, and up to 44 CT scanners will be operational to address the additional usage. Smart Pass gates, which allows preregistered passengers to pass immigration checkpoints using facial recognition, have been expanded from four to five, along with 120 personnel dispatched to assist users.

IIAC procured parking spaces for 3,061 more cars than usual in the short-term parking lot, with two additional shuttles dispatched for those using the long-term parking lot. The short-term parking lot is closer to the terminal, but is more expensive than the long-term parking lot.