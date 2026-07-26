The Philippines, Japan and the US completed their latest round of joint defense exercises in the South China Sea as tensions between Manila and Beijing escalate in the contested waterway.

In a statement on Sunday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the three countries had deployed naval vessels and aircraft as part of the drill from July 21 to July 25. The exercises “underscore the enduring partnership among the partner nations in promoting peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” it said.

The armed forces said the joint drills show the Philippines’ commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in the West Philippine Sea, Manila’s term for the South China Sea portion that it claims.

The joint activity happened as the Philippines and China reported several clashes over recent days that further heightened longstanding tensions. The Philippines, Japan and the US have been stepping up joint military exercises in recent months as they seek a stronger alliance.

China’s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement that it’s organized air and naval forces to patrol the South China Sea on Sunnday, and that the joint exercises initiated by the Philippines “damage regional peace and stability.” China has been asserting its claims to large swathes of the South China Sea despite a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal that rejected them. Beijing argues the ruling was “illegal” as the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over sovereignty issues. (Bloomberg)