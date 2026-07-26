South Korea's Song Se-ra, ranked No. 4 in the world, has captured the gold medal in the women's individual epee event at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) World Championships, winning the title for the second time in her career.

Song defeated Italy's Giulia Rizzi, the world No. 8, 9-8 in the final at the World Championships in Hong Kong on Saturday, sealing victory by a single touch.

It was Song's second individual world title, after her first at the 2022 World Championships in Cairo, Egypt. She also won the team event that year to complete a double gold-medal performance.

According to FIE, only four fencers in history have won the women's individual epee title twice at the World Championships.

After earning a bronze medal at last year's World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, Song now owns four career World Championships medals: three golds and one bronze.

Song advanced to the semifinals by defeating Germany's Fiona Moeller, ranked No. 14, 15-7 in the round of 16 and France's Auriane Mallo-Breton, ranked No. 32, 11-7 in the quarterfinals. She then beat China's Tang Junyao, ranked No. 27, 15-10 in the semifinals to reach the gold-medal bout.

The final remained deadlocked until the closing seconds. With the score tied 8-8, Song landed the decisive touch with 9.7 seconds remaining to clinch the championship.

After securing the title, an emotional Song fought back tears during her post-match interview.

"The final wasn't easy, but I'd like to congratulate myself for getting through it," she said. "I'm grateful to Team Korea for supporting me until the end, and I'd also like to thank Hong Kong."

Song will next compete in the team event, where she will attempt to win a second career World Championships double title.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)