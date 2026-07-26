South Korean authorities have asked the police to investigate the bullets that apparently went missing at a correctional facility in Daejeon, a month after the shortage was reported to the authorities.

The Korea Correctional Service under the Ministry of Justice made the request, after its investigation launched in June failed to recover 100 rounds of live ammunition missing from Daejeon Correctional Institution.

The ministry on June 13 announced that its inspection of the facility showed the prison had 100 fewer 9 mm bullets for handguns than listed in records kept by prison officials.

The ministry's initial probe ruled out the possibility that the records were incorrect or that the bullets were unaccounted for but still in storage. The ministry also searched the homes of officials in charge of the bullets.

The ministry said it is possible that the supplier delivered fewer bullets by mistake.

Officials said they have asked police to intervene due to the limitations of the initial administrative investigation.

Upon learning of the missing bullets, the Justice Ministry conducted inspections of armories at correctional facilities across the country.

The ministry found that the Cheonan Correctional Institution in South Chungcheong Province was missing 40 bullets. It has since requested a police investigation into the case.