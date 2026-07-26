A South Korean man in his 60s who had planned to die by suicide with his wife but survived alone was given a suspended prison sentence for abetting suicide, a local court said Sunday.

The Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, branch of the Cheongju District Court sentenced the man to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years.

The couple suffered financial difficulties after being victimized by a voice phishing scam and made a suicide pact in August 2025. However, only the wife died, and the husband was charged with abetting suicide, as stipulated in Article 252 of the Criminal Act.

The court said that even though the couple came to the decision together, the man must be punished for his part in his wife's death.

"Attempting a double suicide and assisting with taking someone's life is a severe crime," the court said, stressing that society should protect a person's life above all else.

The court said it granted the man leniency in the form of a suspended sentence after he admitted to the charge and because the wife's family said they did not want him to be punished.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.