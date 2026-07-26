Lee Jung-hoo recorded his 100th career RBI in Major League Baseball on Saturday, collecting two extra-base hits, including a three-run home run.

Lee went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while starting in right field and batting sixth against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Saturday.

The performance gave Lee 100 career RBIs just three seasons after making his Major League debut in 2024. He became the sixth Korean-born player to reach the milestone, joining Choi Hee-seop, Choo Shin-soo, Choi Ji-man, Kang Jung-ho and Kim Ha-seong.

After striking out in his first at-bat in the second inning, Lee came to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second in the third. With the Giants leading 2-0, he drove a three-run home run over the right-field wall. The ball left his bat at 163 kph, marking his sixth homer of the season and his first since June 24 against the Athletics, ending a 32-day home run drought. The blast also gave him his 100th career RBI in the majors.

Lee added another extra-base hit in the fifth inning with a double to right field and reached base again in the seventh after being hit by a pitch. Behind Lee's three RBIs and Rafael Devers' 3-for-4, four-RBI performance that included a three-run homer, the Giants defeated the Angels 9-2 for their second straight victory.

Lee had struggled at the plate in July, with his batting average falling below .300, but Saturday's performance raised it back to .302. He also recorded his 31st multihit game of the season and now needs four more hits to reach 300 for his Major League career.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)