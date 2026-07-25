Sweltering heat will continue across the country Saturday, with heat wave advisories and warnings in effect in most regions, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Daytime highs were forecast at 29 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures will stay near or slightly above seasonal averages for the time being, with lows of 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and highs of 28 to 32 degrees Celsius. Southern regions will run warmer than usual.

A severe heat warning was in effect along the southeastern coast of North Gyeongsang Province, including Gyeongju, where highs of 39 degrees Celsius or higher were expected. Residents there were advised to take extra care for their health.

Tropical nights, in which the overnight low remains at or above 25 degrees Celsius, are forecast in many areas.

Such conditions were recorded Friday night in the greater Seoul area, including Seoul, Incheon and Suwon, as well as in Daegu, Busan, Jeonju in North Jeolla Province, Sangju in North Gyeongsang Province and Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province.

Skies will be mostly cloudy in the greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province, with periods of clouds elsewhere. Brief rain is possible in the capital region and Gangwon.

Showers are forecast through the night in the Chungcheong region, North Jeolla Province, northwestern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province and on Jeju Island. Gusty winds, thunder and lightning may accompany the rain.

Expected rainfall is 20 to 60 millimeters in northern Gyeonggi Province, 5 to 40 mm in Seoul, Incheon, southern Gyeonggi Province and inland mountainous areas of southern Gangwon Province, 10 to 60 millimeters in inland mountainous areas of central and northern Gangwon Province, and 5 to 20 millimeters along the northern Gangwon coast.