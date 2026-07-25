President Lee Jae Myung (right) and Jensen Huang, the chief of US tech giant Nvidia, shake hands during their meeting in San Francisco. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (right) and Jensen Huang, the chief of US tech giant Nvidia, shake hands during their meeting in San Francisco. (Yonhap)

President Lee Jae Myung held a meeting with Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Friday, during which the tech executive said his company will announce a $500 billion business partnership with South Korea's SK Group.

The meeting took place on the first day of Lee's two-day trip to San Francisco aimed at promoting AI investment and cooperation between global tech giants and South Korea.

During the meeting, Huang also announced plans to jointly develop a self-driving Genesis sedan with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group.(Yonhap)