President Lee Jae Myung held a meeting with Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Friday, during which the tech executive said his company will announce a $500 billion business partnership with South Korea's SK Group.

The meeting took place on the first day of Lee's two-day trip to San Francisco aimed at promoting AI investment and cooperation between global tech giants and South Korea.

During the meeting, Huang also announced plans to jointly develop a self-driving Genesis sedan with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group.(Yonhap)