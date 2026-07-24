A resident and a passerby helped subdue a teenager accused of stabbing a female high school student in a residential neighborhood in western Seoul, police said Friday.

The suspect was arrested at the scene at about 1 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Seoul Gangseo Police Station. Police said he knew the victim.

After the attack, the suspect fled but was chased and restrained by the two men after the victim’s mother called for help.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

A 69-year-old resident surnamed Kim told local media that he ran barefoot toward the scene after hearing screams from about 100 meters away.

“I pinned him down and twisted his arm to stop him from attacking anyone else, then asked nearby residents to call the police,” Kim said.

A passerby helped hold the suspect until officers arrived.

Police are reviewing witness accounts and nearby surveillance footage to determine the motive and circumstances of the attack.