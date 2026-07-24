DK of Seventeen is set to contribute to the soundtrack for “Spooky in Love.”

His song “Stay With Me” will be released Sunday as the second song on the soundtrack for the Netflix series, which follows a ghost-seeing heiress and a prosecutor who is seriously afraid of ghosts. The dramatic tune begins with lyrical piano sounds and builds to an explosive rock number.

On Thursday, DK left for Kaohsiung, Taiwan, with Seungkwan for the subunit's upcoming concerts, which kick off Friday. The Taipei gig was originally meant to be a single concert, but two more were added after tickets sold out fast. The shows will conclude the duo’s Asia tour, “Serenade on Stage.”