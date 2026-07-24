Ok Taecyeon of 2PM announced Friday, via his agency 51K, that he will be visiting fans in Asia this fall.

The singer and actor shared his plans to meet and greet fans in Taipei and Beijing in October and Macao in November, with more destinations to be confirmed soon. The “TodaY” tour will be his first tour in the region in about three years.

Next month, Taecyeon will perform alongside his bandmates for two concerts, titled “The Return,” at Inspire Area in Incheon. The six members celebrated 2PM's 15th anniversary in Japan at Tokyo Dome in May.

Taecyeon has also been pursuing his acting career and most recently appeared in the hit series “Agent Kim Reactivated” and the movie “Soul Mate.”