JB Financial Group posted a record second-quarter profit on Thursday, supported by solid earnings across its banking and nonbanking businesses, while announcing its largest-ever quarterly shareholder return.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 219.6 billion won ($149.4 million) in the April-June period, marking the group's highest second-quarter earnings on record.

First-half net profit also reached a record 385.7 billion won, the company said.

JB Financial maintained industry-leading profitability, reporting a 13 percent return on equity and a 1.07 percent return on assets for the quarter.

Its cost-to-income ratio improved to 36.9 percent, reflecting continued revenue growth and disciplined cost management, while its preliminary common equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 12.52 percent, indicating a solid capital position.

The group's performance came despite heightened uncertainty stemming from geopolitical tensions and interest-rate volatility, as its subsidiaries maintained a profitability-focused business strategy.

By subsidiary, Jeonbuk Bank posted 54.6 billion won in net profit, while Kwangju Bank earned 85.6 billion won. JB Woori Capital remained the group's biggest earnings contributor with 104.1 billion won in net profit.

JB Asset Management and JB Investment recorded net profits of 400 million won and 2.3 billion won, respectively. Cambodian subsidiary PPCBank contributed 14 billion won.

Separately, the board approved a 314 won per-share quarterly cash dividend, the highest in the group's history, and authorized the repurchase and cancellation of 100 billion won worth of treasury shares as part of its shareholder return policy.

The company said it would continue pursuing shareholder-friendly policies while maintaining a stable capital base.