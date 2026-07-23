South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to change the email addresses of its diplomats after a cyberattack on the Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA) exposed some of the personal information of all of its diplomats.

According to industry sources on Thursday, the ministry is reviewing the timing, scope and implementation details of replacing its diplomats’ email addresses following a major security breach.

Carried out over a 10-month period between April last year and February this year, the cyberattack is estimated to have leaked up to 10,000 records -- names, user IDs and email addresses -- of KNDA users, including all South Korean diplomats.

Although the leaked email addresses do not directly compromise the accounts, officials are particularly concerned they could be used in targeted phishing attacks. Such attacks could also undermine trust in official communications with foreign counterparts.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said the ministry had “advised officials to exercise caution when receiving emails from unverified senders. We are also urging officials not to use the same passwords across multiple websites, recommending unique passwords for each account and regular password changes to reduce security risks.”