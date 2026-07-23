BYD is betting that plug-in hybrids will become the next major growth engine in the global electrified vehicle market, with its Sealion 6 DM-i emerging as one of the company's strongest-selling models across Europe, Australia, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

The Chinese automaker's success reflects a broader shift in the global market, where consumers are increasingly turning to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as a practical alternative to battery electric vehicles. Offering electric driving for daily commutes while eliminating range anxiety on longer trips, PHEVs are gaining traction in both mature and developing markets.

BYD said cumulative global sales of the Sealion 6 DM-i surpassed 1.5 million units in 2025, making it one of the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid SUVs.

The model has performed well across a diverse range of markets.

According to market research firm Dataforce, the Seal U DM-i — the model's European name — was Europe's best-selling plug-in hybrid in 2025, with 72,667 units sold.

Australia has shown similar momentum. Automotive publication Drive ranked BYD's Shark 6 pickup as the country's top-selling plug-in hybrid in 2025, followed by the Sealion 6 DM-i, giving the automaker the top two positions in the segment.

The growth has also extended to emerging markets. In the Philippines, BYD's vehicle sales jumped 446 percent in 2025 from a year earlier, with local media describing the Sealion 6 DM-i as a key driver of the brand's expansion. In Brazil, where BYD accounts for about 60 percent of the plug-in hybrid market, the model has become one of the company's flagship products.

Industry officials say the vehicle's broad appeal highlights the growing role of plug-in hybrids as a transitional technology, particularly in markets where charging infrastructure remains limited.

Unlike battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids allow drivers to complete most daily trips on electric power while relying on gasoline engines for longer journeys, reducing charging concerns without sacrificing driving range.

The Sealion 6 DM-i is powered by BYD's DM-i Super Hybrid system, which uses an electric motor as the primary source of propulsion while a high-efficiency gasoline engine supplements driving and battery charging when needed.

BYD has been developing plug-in hybrid technology since launching the world's first mass-produced plug-in hybrid passenger car, the F3DM, in 2008.

While the Sealion 6 DM-i is a relatively new entrant to the South Korean market, its global sales performance suggests that demand for plug-in hybrids is broadening as consumers seek a balance between electrification and everyday practicality.