Justin Prinstein, who previously worked as a foreign player scout for the KIA Tigers and LG Twins in the Korean Baseball Organization, has been fired in the US after being caught secretly filming an opposing team's coach.

US sports outlet The Athletic reported Wednesday that Prinstein, who had been working as a scout for the Los Angeles Angels, was dismissed after filming a Colorado Rockies coach with his cellphone from the stands.

The incident occurred in June during a game against Colorado. While sitting in a designated scout section and watching the game, Prinstein was caught by a Colorado team official while recording the Rockies' coaching staff on his phone.

While MLB allows scouts to record general video footage for evaluation purposes, using electronic devices to steal or decode signs is strictly prohibited.

At the time, Colorado's coaching staff was relaying pitch signs to the pitcher from the dugout, with a coach communicating the signals.

The Rockies immediately reported the incident to the MLB league office.

After being notified by the league, the Angels fired Prinstein and apologized to Colorado's front office.

Both teams concluded that the incident was solely the result of Prinstein's individual actions. As a result, the Angels are not expected to face any additional disciplinary action from MLB.

According to The Athletic, Prinstein had referred to himself on social media as "The Baseball Spy."

After media inquiries began, he reportedly switched his X account to private and has not responded to media inquiries.

Ironically, Prinstein had previously criticized the Houston Astros' 2019 sign-stealing scandal on his own podcast.

At the time, he said, "Using technology to steal signs crosses the line and is essentially an act of spying." However, he now finds himself in a similar situation, with his baseball career in jeopardy over the same type of misconduct.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)