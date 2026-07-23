San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo recorded his fourth triple of the season.

Lee started in right field and batted sixth in the Giants' road game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Lee has now recorded one hit in four consecutive games, raising his season batting average to .302.

Lee grounded out on a line drive directly to the shortstop in the second inning. The inning ended in a double play after the runner on third base was also unable to return safely.

After grounding out to first base in the fifth inning, Lee delivered an RBI triple down the right-field line with two outs and a runner on first in the seventh inning, extending San Francisco's lead to 2-0.

He then scored immediately on Willy Adames' double.

Lee finished the game by flying out to third base in the ninth inning.

San Francisco blew a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh, allowing five runs to fall behind 5-4. The Giants suffered a fifth consecutive loss.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)