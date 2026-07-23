A 24-year-old man accused of killing his former girlfriend admitted to the charges at the first hearing of his trial at the Seoul Eastern District Court on Wednesday.

The defendant also asked the court to reject the prosecution’s request to order him to wear an electronic monitoring anklet and place him under probation, arguing that he poses little risk of reoffending. Prosecutors said a psychological assessment found that he was highly likely to commit another crime.

According to prosecutors, the defendant said he committed the crime because “the victim did not look apologetic when she ended the relationship.”

He is accused of killing the victim with a frying pan and wires at her home in Gangdong-gu, eastern Seoul, on June 1. Investigators found that he had been staying at the home against her wishes.

The defendant turned himself in to police immediately after the crime. A court later issued an arrest warrant, citing the risk that he might flee.

Investigators believe the killing was premeditated, based on surveillance footage and records from his phone. He was found to have searched for phrases including “location of the brain” and “structure of the skeleton,” and to have visited a blog post titled “Would the brain be all right after repeated blows to the head?”

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.