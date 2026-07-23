Eight people were injured after an explosion and fire broke out at an apartment management office in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8:29 a.m. while apartment management staff were reportedly holding a meeting inside the office.

Eight people were taken to hospitals, including five who suffered burns. Some of the injured were senior citizens who had been in a facility next to the management office. No fatalities were reported.

A witness told Yonhap News Agency that a person who did not appear to be a resident entered the office, poured a flammable liquid and set it on fire. Police have not yet confirmed the account.

Local media reported that there had been a dispute involving residents and the apartment management, though it was not immediately clear whether it was connected to the incident.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion and the circumstances surrounding the fire.