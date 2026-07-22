South Korea's rival parties continued wrangling over the June 3 local elections, clashing over an election recount during a special committee meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea demanded a recount for the 2.47 million votes cast by residents of Songpa-gu before the end of July as planned, while lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party questioned the validity of the plan.

Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Youn Kun-young claimed the main opposition party recanted on its promise to hold a bipartisan election recount once the rival parties reach a consensus on how a special counsel investigating election authorities should be nominated.

Democratic Party Reps. Yang Boo-nam and Kim Yong-man claimed that the parliamentary committee recount will be used as key evidence in the special counsel's probe.

People Power Party Rep. Joo Jin-woo claimed that a new recount led by the special counsel would be inevitable even if the committee holds a recount before the launch of the special counsel investigation.

People Power Party Reps. Choi Bo-yun and Park Soo-min said the committee should confer with the special counsel over how to conduct the recount.

Polling stations in Songpa-gu suffered the worst ballot shortage in the country due to botched election management by the National Election Commission, triggering protests for nearly two months after the June 3 local elections.

Protesters have blocked the entrance to a gymnasium in Olympic Park by surrounding the building, in which 2.47 million votes are stored.

People Power Party Chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok has consistently called for a June 3 election rerun and a complete overhaul of the election system, claiming a violation of the people's right to vote.

The rival parties agreed on how to recommend candidates for a special counsel investigation on Tuesday. President Lee Jae Myung will appoint one of the candidates.