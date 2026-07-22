South Korea national team full-back Seol Young-woo played the full match as Serbian club Red Star Belgrade secured a victory in the first leg of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League qualifying round.

Red Star defeated Larne FC of Northern Ireland 4-0 in the first leg of the UCL second qualifying round held at Inver Park in Larne, Northern Ireland, Tuesday.

The match was Red Star's first official game of the new season following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Red Star entered the UCL qualifiers from the second qualifying round after winning the 2025–26 Serbian league title.

With a dominant first-leg win over Larne, Red Star have strengthened their chances of reaching the Champions League group stage.

Teams eliminated in the second qualifying round drop into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, the second-tier European club competition.

Seol Young-woo started at right-back and completed the entire match. He did not record any attacking contributions and received a yellow card.

Red Star opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Bruno Duarte's penalty, before Vasilije Kostov doubled the lead in the 10th minute of the second half.

Duarte scored his second goal in the 22nd minute of the second half to put the result beyond doubt, and Muhammad Cham added a fourth goal in the 40th minute to complete the rout.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)