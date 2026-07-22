Agency releases four-member group content but maintains that future activities remain under discussion

NewJeans' first group content in more than a year has fueled speculation about the group's return, but Ador said Wednesday that no decisions have been made regarding future activities.

The agency released five videos on the group's official YouTube channel at midnight Wednesday to mark the fourth anniversary of NewJeans' debut — one featuring the group together and four individual videos. The group video drew particular attention as it featured Minji, whose future with the agency had remained unclear.

The release marks the first new group content since NewJeans suspended activities following its performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March 2025.

"The content was created to commemorate NewJeans' fourth debut anniversary," Ador told The Korea Herald on Wednesday. "Updates regarding the group's future activities will be shared once discussions with the members have been concluded."

Ador had previously confirmed that Haerin, Hyein and Hanni had returned to the agency, while maintaining that discussions with Minji were still ongoing. The company terminated Danielle's contract in December, alleging contract violations and irreparable damage to trust.

Danielle also marked the group's fourth anniversary with a message on social media.

"Life gets cloudy sometimes, but the light always finds its way back in. Until then, keep shining. Forever grateful," she wrote.

The dispute between NewJeans and Ador began after the dismissal of former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin. In November 2024, the members announced they were terminating their exclusive contracts with the agency.

Courts repeatedly sided with Ador, granting an injunction restricting the members' independent activities in March 2025 and ruling in favor of the company in the main lawsuit over the validity of their exclusive contracts in October.

Speculation over the group's future intensified in May after what appeared to be an Ador recording schedule for NewJeans surfaced from a well-known recording studio in Copenhagen, Denmark.

NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022, with the single "Attention." The group quickly rose to prominence with hits including "Hype Boy," "Ditto," "OMG" and "Super Shy."

Its second EP, "Get Up," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in August 2023, making NewJeans the second K-pop girl group to top the US albums chart. The group has not released new music since the Japanese single "Supernatural" in June 2024.