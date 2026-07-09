Ador said Thursday it is reviewing internal records after a local media outlet reported that NewJeans' 2023 hit "ETA" had become the subject of a copyright infringement lawsuit in the US.

According to the Wednesday report, US music publishing company All Surface Publishing filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday with the US District Court for the Central District of California against NewJeans, 250, Beenzino, Hybe, Ador, BANA, Apple and others.

The plaintiff alleges that "ETA" copied "Samir's Theme," a track released in 2005 by Baltimore club producer DJ Debonair Samir. The complaint claims that the song unlawfully used key elements of the original work, including its horn melody, 16th-note rhythmic structure and bass drum pattern.

"Samir's Theme" is not listed in the official songwriting or sampling credits for "ETA."

Responding to the report, Ador said the track in question had been sourced through BANA during former CEO Min Hee-jin's tenure.

"The song at issue was sourced through BANA under former CEO Min Hee-jin," the company said, referring to the South Korean music label Beasts And Natives Alike.

"We are reviewing internal materials to determine whether the necessary procedures, including an assessment of potential musical similarities, were properly carried out at the time."

"ETA," released as part of NewJeans' second EP “Get Up” in July 2023, helped the group become the first K-pop girl group to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The song also entered the Billboard Hot 100.

The lawsuit is the latest plagiarism allegation involving NewJeans' music. The group's songs "Bubble Gum" and "How Sweet," both executive-produced by Min, have also faced plagiarism claims in the past.