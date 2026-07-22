The Sokcho Coast Guard plans to commend an Army sergeant who rescued a young boy from the sea off a beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province.

Sgt. Go Yeong-woo of the Army’s 22nd Infantry Division was identified after the boy’s father posted an online appeal seeking the man who had saved his son.

According to the father, the boy was being swept out to sea while swimming at the beach. The father had called the 119 emergency service but was unable to reach his son.

Go entered the water carrying a swim ring and brought the boy safely back to shore. He then left without giving his name, the father said.

“He disappeared like the wind,” the father wrote. “I thanked him at the scene, but I have become even more grateful for his bravery as time has passed.”

“The moment my son came out of the water, all the worries I had considered important suddenly felt meaningless,” he added, asking others to help identify the rescuer.

The father said other beachgoers also assisted in the rescue.

The post spread widely online, drawing praise for Go’s actions.

Lee Woo-soo, chief of the Sokcho Coast Guard, praised Go for acting without hesitation and putting himself at risk to save another person.

“This case shows how important it is to look out for others and take action to protect the safety of the community,” Lee said.