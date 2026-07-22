Studio Dragon dramas and Tving originals lead the Korean entertainment company’s showing at the Asia-Pacific awards

CJ ENM has secured 12 nominations across seven categories at the 2026 ContentAsia Awards, the Korean entertainment company said Wednesday.

Organized by media platform ContentAsia, the awards recognize content and creative talent from across the Asia-Pacific region. Winners will be announced August 27 in Bangkok.

In the drama categories, Studio Dragon-produced "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty" and Tving original "Dear X" were nominated for best drama series made in Asia for a regional or international market. "Dear X" star Kim Yoo-jung, "Way Back Love" star Kim Min-ha and "Our Unwritten Seoul" star Park Bo-young were also nominated for best female lead in a TV program/series made in Asia.

In the viewer-voted categories, "Dear X" and Studio Dragon-produced "Typhoon Family" received nominations for viewers' choice: favorite TV series, while "Spring Fever" was nominated for viewers' choice: most romantic moment.

The company's entertainment slate also picked up multiple nominations. Tving original "EXchange 4" was nominated for best factual entertainment program made in Asia for international/regional markets. "I Am Boxer," "Curtain Up, Class!" and "The Village Barber" earned nominations for best original reality program made in Asia, while "World of Street Woman Fighter" and "Boys II Planet" were nominated for best variety program made in Asia.

"These nominations reflect the continued global recognition of CJ ENM's diverse content portfolio across genres. We will continue creating distinctive stories and premium IP that resonate with audiences worldwide while strengthening our position as a global IP powerhouse," a CJ ENM representative said in a press release Wednesday.