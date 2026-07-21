A woman who killed her child, abandoned her body and tried to cover it up was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday. Her boyfriend received a 10-year term as an accomplice to the crime.

The Ansan branch of the Suwon District Court in Gyeonggi Province found the defendant guilty of murder, abandonment of a body and other charges related to the 2020 murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She was banned from working at child-related organizations for 10 years after her release.

"Children at a young age have to rely on their guardians. They are independent entities from their parents and have infinite possibilities. The defendant killed such a child, and the victim died in pain, not having the ability to protect herself and not even having a perception of death," the court said in its ruling.

The defendant killed her child at her home by strangulation, receiving help from her boyfriend to discard the girl's body at a nearby mountain. He was convicted for discarding the body.

The defendant tried to hide the child's death, delaying the girl's school admission once and disguising her partner's niece as the child when she could not delay it longer.

She took the niece to school several times, but the school grew suspicious and eventually reported the case to police.

The defendant, who initially claimed to have found the victim dead, admitted to strangling her. She said the girl "felt like a burden" after she separated from the child's father, and she blamed the child for her difficulties and failed marriage.