South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has completed the sale of his longtime home, five months after putting it on the market in February in a symbolic move meant to underscore his resolve to stabilize the housing market.

Local reports said Monday that Lee sold the apartment that he jointly owned with his wife in Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

According to property registry records, ownership was transferred Thursday, with the sale price recorded at 2.9 billion won ($1.96 million).

The buyers also registered a mortgage with a maximum secured amount of 1.78 billion won in favor of Lee and his wife. The arrangement effectively makes the couple secured creditors for the unpaid portion of the purchase price until the buyers make the final payment, which is reportedly due around October.

Cheong Wa Dae confirmed the sale, saying the property sold below market value. Comparable units of the same size in the complex were reportedly listed for around 3.1 billion won.

"Although Lee, as a single-home owner, was under no obligation to sell, the move was intended to demonstrate his commitment to implementing policies aimed at normalizing the real estate market," the presidential office said.

During a Cabinet meeting on July 14, Lee remarked to Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, "I no longer own a home."

Lee put the apartment on the market in February, saying the decision was not financially motivated, but aimed at preventing the property from being used as political ammunition. He described it as the first home he bought, in 1998, where he raised his children and had hoped to live again after leaving office.