Lee Chang-wook claimed his first night race victory of the season with a dominant "pole-to-win" performance -- qualifying first, finishing first and earning the title of "King of the Night," while extending his winning streak to four consecutive victories to open the 2026 O-NE Superrace Championship season.

Lee took the checkered flag first in the Toyota Gazoo Racing 6000 Class final -- the main event of the 2026 Gangwon International Motor Festa -- held Saturday at Inje Speedium (3.908 kilometers, 24 laps) in Inje County, Gangwon Province. He completed the race in 46:19.684.

Hwang Jin-woo crossed the finish line 9.8 seconds behind Lee to secure second place, his best result of the season, while Lee Jeong-woo finished third.

With the victory, Lee Chang-wook became the first "King of the Night" of the 2026 season and achieved the remarkable feat of recording four consecutive pole-to-win victories since the opening round.

He also claimed the Fastest Lap Award for the fourth straight race, an honor given to the driver who records the quickest lap during the race.

Starting from pole position after topping qualifying, Lee immediately took control of the race despite the rain-soaked, slippery circuit, leading from the start and looking every bit the likely winner.

There was one tense moment. On lap 15, Jeong Ui-cheol suffered a mechanical failure that left his car stranded on the track, prompting the deployment of the Safety Car and prohibiting overtaking.

Lee had built a lead of more than 10 seconds over second-place Hwang Jin-woo before the Safety Car, and the neutralization threatened to erase much of his advantage.

However, when racing resumed on lap 17, Lee quickly increased his pace once again, fending off Hwang‘s late challenge to seal the victory.

In the GT4 Class, Kim Han-i took the win. In the Circuit Story Academy GTA Class, Jeong Won-hyung was victorious, while Kang Seung-young won the GTB Class.

In the Alpine Class, Song Gi-young claimed victory. Song Hyeong-jin won the Prius PHEV Class, and Kim Hyun-soo stood on the top step of the podium in the Kumho M Class.

Meanwhile, in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia, William Tregurtha and Jonathan Cecotto won Race 1, while Liam Sceats and Gustaw Wisniewski took victory in Race 2.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)