Lotte Hotels ties top-tier membership with Lotte Department Store

Lotte Hotels & Resorts is linking its loyalty program with Lotte Department Store's VIP membership, offering reciprocal benefits to top-tier members of both.

Platinum members of Lotte Hotel Rewards will receive Avenuel Orange status at Lotte Department Store, while Gold members will get Avenuel Green-P benefits, including lounge access, free parking and beverage coupons.

In return, the department store's Avenuel Black customers will be granted Platinum status at Lotte Hotel Rewards, which comes with a $50 voucher, breakfast vouchers, room upgrades and late checkout.

Applications are open through July 26 via both companies' websites and mobile apps. Benefits run from July 31 through Dec. 31.

DoubleTree Pangyo rooftop serves straw-smoked platters

The rooftop restaurant and bar on the 21st floor of DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo has launched two straw-smoked sharing platters.

The Meat Platter (158,000 won) features prime-grade rib-eye, pork jowl and lamb chops, while the Surf and Turf Platter (178,000 won) adds grilled lobster and abalone. Both are grilled over high-heat straw fire and served in a cast-iron pan opened tableside.

An additional 60,000 won upgrades either platter to a full course with citrus and burrata salad, perilla seed white ragu pasta, a cheese and fruit plate, and coffee or tea.

Diners ordering the promotional menu receive 15 percent off bottled wine, and set menu guests can add two recommended wine pairings for 30,000 won per person.

Cassia Sokcho rolls out summer packages

Cassia Sokcho has unveiled summer packages ranging from private pool suites to in-room chicken and beer.

The Wonderpool Suite package (from 3.2 million won) offers a private pool suite overlooking the horizon, stocked with party food including a fruit and cheese platter, Caesar salad, seafood pizza, fried chicken and tiramisu, along with drinks, a large float rental and breakfast.

The package now extends to the hotel's top rooms, the two-bedroom penthouse and three-bedroom loft, with access to the fourth-floor infinity pool.

For a more laid-back stay, the Bites & Brews package (from 660,000 won) pairs one night with a to-go set of pizza or boneless fried chicken and two draft beers from cafe and bakery Horizon. Beer can be swapped for soft drinks.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam's Jogakbo Kitchen plates summer stamina fare

Jogakbo Kitchen, the Korean restaurant at Andaz Seoul Gangnam, has revamped its menu with seasonal stamina dishes for summer.

The Jogakbo Kitchen Signature Table dinner course spans sliced raw fish, octopus samhap, grilled ribs and eel, and a samgyetang made with Korean black chicken, neungi mushrooms and lacquer, finished with organic red bean bingsu and coffee. The course costs 112,000 won per person, is served family style and requires a minimum of two diners.

The samgyetang, cooked with Korean black chicken, sprout ginseng, black garlic salt and organic germinated brown sweet rice, is also available a la carte, alongside stamina dishes such as grilled eel and croaker seafood hot pot.

Paradise Hotel Busan teams up with Goraesa for local flavor stay

Paradise Hotel Busan has partnered with premium fish cake brand Goraesa for the Taste of Busan with Goraesa Eomuk package (from 290,400 won).

The package includes one night's stay, a 20,000 won voucher for Goraesa's Haeundae branch, a fish cake noodle and Goraebar set at the Ocean Spa poolside snack bar, and all-day access to the Ocean Spa Cimer and outdoor ocean pool.

Founded in Busan in 1963, Goraesa makes its fish cakes without flour or preservatives.

For elementary school-aged guests, the hotel runs a fish cake-making class every Friday through August at the brand's Haeundae experience center, escorted by the hotel's kids service staff.