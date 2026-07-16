GS Global said Thursday it will launch three popular South Korean cosmetics brands — Jejuindi, Talitha Koum, and Pretty Actually — at Japanese premium beauty retailer Cosme Kitchen on July 24.

This project, developed in close cooperation with GS Japan, GS Global’s Japanese subsidiary, marks the first commercial sales under GS Global’s new cosmetics business. The company said the launch represents the first step in its efforts to build a global beauty distribution platform.

Cosme Kitchen is operated by MASH Beauty Lab, a subsidiary of the Japanese lifestyle company MASH Group. With 70 stores across key commercial areas in Japan, the chain is known for its eco-friendly values and collection of brands that use body-friendly ingredients.

GS Global said it chose Cosme Kitchen as its first Japanese partner due to shared values on sustainability and premium quality.

Before the official launch, GS Global participated in the Cosme Kitchen 2026 Autumn Exhibition held from July 8-9 at the MASH Group headquarters in Chiyoda, Tokyo. The event serves as a preview for VIP customers and officials from the media and beauty industries.

The company is positioning this project as the first step to establishing a K-beauty global distribution platform. In particular, the brand aims to bridge rising domestic indie brands that face difficulties entering the global market.

GS Global will review the entire process from brand identification, product planning, export, local certification and imports, inventory management, and sales data analysis.

Furthermore, the company plans to expand across Europe, the Middle East, and Indonesia based on its global networks and trade expertise.

“With our expertise in the Japanese market, we will continue helping domestic brands enter the global market and advance our global beauty business model to encompass both cosmetics and aesthetics,” an official from GS Global said.