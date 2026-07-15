Ateez continued its strong performance on Billboard charts, remaining on the Billboard 200 for a second consecutive week with its latest release.

According to the chart dated July 18, the group’s 14th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.5,” ranked No. 19 on the Billboard 200 after debuting at No. 1 the previous week.

The album previously became Ateez’s first release to top the chart while setting a personal best for first-week album sales. Its second consecutive week on the Billboard 200 marks another milestone for the group.

Beyond the main albums chart, “Golden Hour: Part 5” remained No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart for a second straight week. It also ranked No. 2 on Top Album Sales and No. 18 on the Artist 100 chart.

The album also continues to gain traction domestically. Its lead track, “Bad,” entered Melon’s Top 100 chart shortly after release and has continued to climb, reaching No. 22.

Ateez is set to hold its fan meeting, “Atiny’s Voyage: Tiny Mystery,” at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnnasium in Seoul from Friday to Sunday.