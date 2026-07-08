Ateez member San's performance of "Bad" is taking the internet by storm following the group's performance on a TV music program last month.

Ateez has been performing "Bad," the title song from its latest mini album, "Golden Hour: Part.5," on Korean music shows.

On SBS' music program "Inkigayo," which aired on June 28, San, the group's main dancer and lead vocalist, drew widespread attention when he took the stage wearing a white tank top. During the dance break in the latter half of the song, San steps towards the center of the stage, lowers one hand and pops his chest to the beat. Combined with his facial expressions and gaze, the performance captivated viewers and rapidly spread across social media.

The choreography was created by San in collaboration with Ateez' performance crew Bbtrippin and choreographer Leejung, who is known for her work for "Fancy" by Twice, "Soda Pop" by KPop Demon Hunters and more.

Following the performance's viral success, "Bad" entered Melon's Top 100 chart, while the group's album "The Golden Hour:Part.5" went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.