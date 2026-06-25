Ateez has released two music video teasers for the main track of its upcoming album "Golden Hour: Part 5" featuring actor Chase Infinity.

The first teaser, released on Wednesday, opens at Infinity's wedding. However, eight rings representing the eight members of Ateez are already on her ring finger. As the groom tries to add another ring, one of the members interrupts the ceremony.

The second teaser, out Thursday, shows more chemistry between Infiniti and Ateez members. Infiniti is seen with Jongho while Yeosang watches from afar, before appearing alongside Wooyoung as San looks on.

Infiniti is a longtime Ateez fan, or Atiny. Through the collaboration, she has become "seongdeok" — a Korean slang term for a fan who actually gets to meet, work with or be recognized by their favorite artists.

Over the years, Infiniti has openly shared her love of Ateez in interviews and on her social media. She has previously named San as her favorite member.

The actor has long described herself as a K-pop enthusiast. She is a member of the K-pop cover dance group Duple Dance Crew, and has covered several K-pop songs, including "La La Love Me" by Viviz and "Igloo" by Kiss of Life.

The full music video for Ateez's "Bad" is set to be released on June 26.