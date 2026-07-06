Ateez made a chart-topping debut on Billboard 200 with its 14th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 5,” according to the chart preview released on Sunday in the US.

The mini album is the eight member act’s third effort to top the main albums chart, after second LP “The World Ep. Fin: Will” did in 2023 and 11th EP “Golden Hour: Part 2” in 2024. Ateez has the third most albums to claim the No. 1 spot on the chart among K-pop groups, after Stray Kids at eight and BTS at seven.

The latest extended play is the ninth consecutive album from the octet to make among top ten on the chart as well. The streak began in 2022 with eighth EP “The World Ep 1: Movement.”

In terms of sales, the new EP logged 1.88 million copies in the first week, a career-best for the team which now has seven million-selling albums.