Seoul’s Jung-gu, home to major tourist attractions including Namsan, Myeong-dong and Deoksugung Palace, has expanded its tour pass program with new options featuring a Korean sauna and unrestricted access to Namsan cable car.

The new lineup includes a package offering admission to Sparex, where visitors can relax in heated rooms after bathing. Korean saunas have attracted greater attention among overseas visitors following their appearance in the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The district has also lifted the weekday-only restriction previously applied to round-trip rides on the Namsan cable car.

According to the Jung-gu Office on Monday, the program has expanded from two passes to four. The options include a basic pass covering 33 attractions, a cable car package, a sauna package and an all-inclusive package.

The 24-hour mobile pass is delivered through KakaoTalk or text message and provides free admission or discounts at participating tourist attractions, cultural venues, restaurants and shops across the district. Pass holders can redeem the benefits by scanning the barcode on their mobile ticket.

Launched in April last year, the program has sold more than 5,500 passes, according to the district. It was designed to encourage visitors to explore lesser-known attractions and local businesses in central Seoul.

Starting Thursday, the district will also offer recommended itineraries on the pass’s official website. The suggested routes will be organized around themes including family trips, couples’ outings and Korean cultural experiences.

The basic pass costs 9,900 won ($7). The cable car and sauna packages are priced at 21,900 won each, while the all-inclusive package costs 30,900 won.

“Jung-gu is filled with places to explore, from Korea’s most iconic tourist attractions to charming back alleys full of character,” Jung-gu Mayor Kim Gil-sung said. “We hope visitors will discover the district’s hidden gems through the Seoul Jung-gu Tour Pass.”