Daewoong Pharmaceutical said Monday that cumulative sales of its proprietary botulinum toxin product Nabota surpassed 1 trillion won ($665 million) as of June 30, marking the milestone 12 years after its domestic launch.

Nabota recorded an average annual sales growth rate of 57 percent between 2019 and 2025. Annual sales exceeded 200 billion won in 2025, driving cumulative sales past the 1 trillion won mark.

The botulinum toxin has expanded its global footprint after securing approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and Health Canada. It is sold as Nabota in Korea and other global markets, Jeuveau in the US and Nuceiva in Europe.

Daewoong attributed the growth to global partnerships and localized marketing strategies. In the US, it built its presence through a partnership with aesthetics company Evolus, while expanding sales across South America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East and North Africa.

To meet rising global demand, the company is building a dedicated toxin production plant, scheduled for completion in 2027. Annual production capacity will more than triple to 16 million vials from 5 million, supported by aseptic filling processes, automated packaging systems and digital quality control technology designed to meet global regulatory standards.

Beyond botulinum toxin, Daewoong plans to expand its aesthetics portfolio to skin boosters, fillers, cosmetics and next-generation toxin products. It is also developing collagen-inducing products using biodegradable materials and a medical aesthetics platform based on biomaterial technologies.

"Reaching 1 trillion won in cumulative sales reflects Nabota's product competitiveness and our global market strategy," said Yoon Jun-su, head of the Nabota business division at Daewoong Pharmaceutical.