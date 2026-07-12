Stray Kids’ in-house production unit 3Racha will once again take the lead in the group’s music, participating in all tracks on the upcoming 10th EP, “This & That.”

JYP Entertainment unveiled the track list for the album ahead of its August release. The eight-track EP, led by the title track of the same name, also includes the prerelease single “Run It,” released on June 24, along with “After You,” “Farming,” “I Do,” “That Day” and a festival version remix of “This & That.”

According to the agency, 3Racha — consisting of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han — is credited across all eight songs, including the title track, continuing Stray Kids’ reputation as a self-producing group.

The track list was released alongside teaser images and a short promotional video with a coffee-tasting concept. The visuals presented each song as a coffee blend, complete with tasting notes and roast levels, hinting at the mood of each track.

Interest in the comeback has continued to build, with the album trailer topping YouTube’s worldwide music video trending chart upon release and remaining at No. 1 for four consecutive days through Sunday.

“This & That” also placed No. 4 on Spotify’s Global Countdowns chart as of Sunday, with around 766,900 presaves. The Global Countdowns chart is a ranking that tracks upcoming albums and singles with the highest number of global presaves before their release.

Ahead of “This & That”’s release, Stray Kids will launch its new world tour, “Run It,” with five concerts scheduled to be held at southern Seoul’s Kspo Dome from July 25 to 26, 29 and Aug. 1 to 2.

“This & That” is scheduled to be released on Aug. 7, 1 p.m.