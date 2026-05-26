Stray Kids has sold more than 40 million albums as of April, label JYP Entertainment announced Tuesday, citing a local tally.

The group has released 19 albums in Korea, from its pre-debut album “Mixtape” in 2018 to the “Do It” mixtape released in November 2025. In Japan, the group has released nine albums, from its first best-of album, “SKZ2020,” to its third EP in the country, “Hollow,” released June 2025.

Overall, the group's third studio album “5-Star” (2023) logged the most sales at 5.3 million, making K-pop history with its first-week sales record at the time, at 4.6 million. Stray Kids also charted a record streak on Billboard 200, landing eight consecutive albums atop the main albums chart.