Stray Kids will embark on a new world tour beginning this summer, launching the trek with five concerts in Seoul before heading to major venues across Asia.

JYP Entertainment announced the first leg of the group’s upcoming world tour, “Stray Kids World Tour ‘Run It,’” on Tuesday through the group’s official social media channels.

The tour will kick off with five performances at Kspo Dome in Seoul on July 25, 26 and 29, followed by Aug. 1 and 2.

The group will then continue the tour across Japan, beginning with two concerts at MUFG Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 29 and 30, followed by stops in Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka through late October. Stray Kids’ tour will continue across Asia in Hong Kong and Taipei, Taiwan, in December. In January and March 2027, the group is also set to hold concerts in Bangkok and Singapore.

JYP Entertainment added that more tour dates and locations will be announced.

Stray Kids’ concerts on Aug. 29 and 30 at MUFG Stadium are expected to mark a milestone for the group, as it is set to become the first overseas male act to hold a solo concert at Tokyo’s national stadium. According to JYP Entertainment, the seven shows in Japan announced by the group are projected to attract approximately 370,000 concertgoers.

The new tour comes about nine months after the conclusion of the group’s previous world tour, “Dominate,” which wrapped up in October with a concert at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. The tour spanned 56 shows across 35 cities and marked the largest world tour of Stray Kids’ career to date.

Ahead of the tour, Stray Kids will release the digital single “Run It” on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The song, which shares its title with the upcoming tour, is described as capturing the group’s ambition and momentum as it continues to expand its presence on the global stage. The track will also be included on the group’s upcoming EP “This & That,” scheduled for release on Aug. 7.

Stray Kids are also expected to continue performing on the global festival circuit.

Following their successful headlining experience at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City in early June — which saw an audience of approximately 45,000 people — Stray Kids are set to headline “Straycity” in September, which is a new music festival centered around the group that is set to take place in Colombia, Argentina and Mexico. In the same month, the group is also scheduled to perform at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil.