Felix of Stray Kids will join a global campaign to promote hanbok, or Korean traditional attire, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Wednesday.

“Hanbok Wave,” now in its seventh year, invites five small and medium-sized hanbok makers to design clothing for celebrities to showcase the aesthetics of hanbok across the world. The images will be carried by billboards in major cities worldwide, from Seoul and New York to Paris and Milan.

When he joins the campaign, Felix will be following in the footsteps of actors Park Bogum, Kim Taeri and Suzy, as well as Olympic figure skater Kim Yuna.

Separately, Stray Kids hit the stage as one of the headliners at The Governors Ball Music Festival 2026 in New York last week.

In September, the group will headline Rock in Rio in Brazil as the first K-pop group on the bill.