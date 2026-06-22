Stray Kids will release a digital single on Wednesday, giving fans a taste of the group's upcoming album, label JYP Entertainment announced Monday.

“Run It” is part of “This & That” — likely the group's tenth EP — set for release on Aug. 7. The album will comprise eight tracks and follows Stray Kids' mixtape “Do It,” released in November. “Do It” hit atop the Billboard 200 chart as its eighth release to do so, and sold over 2.2 million copies in the first week.

The group also confirmed that it will launch an international tour after the album drop. Although details of the tour have yet to be unveiled, it is expected to be larger than “Donimate,” which consisted of 35 destinations and 56 shows.