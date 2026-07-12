KT said Sunday it had launched an information protection advisory committee to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities as artificial intelligence and digital transformation reshape the threat landscape.

The committee brings together cybersecurity, AI and legal experts to advise on AI security technologies, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, monitoring and authentication systems, cyberattack response, compliance with global standards and broader cooperation across the security ecosystem.

Members include Park Choon-sik, director of the Korea Zero Trust Security Association; Jeong Eun-su, professor of digital security at Cheongju University; Kwak Jin, professor of cyberspace at Ajou University; Yoon Myung-keun, professor of artificial intelligence at Kookmin University; Philip H. Kim, senior adviser at Kim & Chang; Park Cheol-jun, professor at Kyung Hee University's College of Software; and Choi Kwang-hee, senior adviser at Shin & Kim.

The new committee complements KT's personal information protection advisory committee, launched earlier this year, completing a governance framework covering both cybersecurity and personal data protection.

While the personal information protection committee focuses on issues such as the lawful processing and use of customer data, the new body will advise on companywide information security strategy, including AI security, cloud security, zero-trust architecture and security technology innovation.

"Information security in the era of AI transformation is a fundamental promise a company makes to its customers," said Park Yoon-young, CEO of KT.

"Drawing on the committee's expertise, we will strengthen our security capabilities and establish KT as Korea's safest and most trusted AX platform company."