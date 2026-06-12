Korean telecom giant KT drew thousands of soccer fans to Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Friday for a public cheering event, as Team Korea kicked off its World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

The national team secured its first win in Group A at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico, giving supporters gathered in central Seoul plenty to celebrate.

The cheering events, held in collaboration with the Korea Football Association and supporters' group Red Devils, took place across multiple areas of Gwanghwamun Square, including the playground zone, pedestrian space and Yukjo Plaza. A large media wall served as the centerpiece, accompanied by a main stage, cheering platforms and delayed-viewing screens.

KT has served as the official partner of the Korean national soccer team since 2001 and has organized various initiatives to connect the national team with fans.

Since the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, KT has played a leading role in organizing Gwanghwamun street cheering events alongside the Red Devils.

During the 2006 tournament, the company produced the official Red Devils cheering songs "Reds Go Together" and "For Victory." It also organized campus events and street campaigns that drew about 760,000 participants, helping transform Gwanghwamun cheering events into a signature civic festival.

KT continued the tradition through subsequent tournaments, from Korea's first overseas World Cup round-of-16 appearance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when it focused on ensuring safe cheering environments despite matches being played in the early hours of winter mornings.

KT said this year's event was designed to encourage greater public participation. As part of the effort, the company introduced "Everyone's Canvas," an artificial intelligence-powered cheering program displayed on the media wall of its KT Gwanghwamun West building.

The system uses AI technology to recognize participants in the square and generate real-time cheering messages and visual effects. User-created cheering videos and messages submitted in advance were also featured on the media wall.

The company said safety remained its top priority throughout the event. More than 250 personnel, including event staff and security officers, were deployed at the site, while ambulances and emergency medical systems were put in place.

KT also operated cooling zones, water stations and a centralized control room to monitor conditions in real time and coordinate with relevant authorities.

Kim Dong-hoon, executive vice president of KT's Public Relations Office, said the company's greatest asset from sponsoring the national team for some 25 years has been the time spent connecting with fans.

“This event, prepared together with the Korea Football Association and the Red Devils, will serve as a bridge linking the passion of the past with the technologies of the future,” Kim said. “We will do our utmost to ensure that people across the country can enjoy the celebration safely.”