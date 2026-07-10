Busan has extended conductor Chung Myung-whun's contract as artistic director of Classic Busan by two years, the city government said Friday.

Under the renewed term, Chung will work with the city on the long-term operational direction of the Busan Opera House, slated to open in September next year, as well as on planning its opening festival.

Chung was appointed in July 2023 as the inaugural artistic director of Classic Busan, the foundation overseeing both the Busan Concert Hall and the Busan Opera House. The city credited him with playing a major role in the concert hall's successful opening in June last year and its early establishment as a performance venue.