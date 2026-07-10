"Moana"

(US)

Opened July 8

Musical/Drama

Directed by Thomas Kail

A Polynesian island chief's daughter (Catherine Laga'aia) sets sail with the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to undo an ancient curse, in this live-action remake of the 2016 Disney film.

"Hana Korea"

(Denmark/South Korea)

Opened July 8

Drama

Directed by Frederik Sølberg

A young North Korean defector (Kim Min-ha) struggles to build a new life in Seoul as she reckons with the past she left behind.

"Marty Supreme"

(US)

Opened July 1

Drama

Directed by Josh Safdie

A shoe salesman (Timothee Chalamet) with dreams of becoming a table-tennis star hustles his way to the top in 1950s New York.

"The Eyes"

(South Korea)

Opened June 24

Horror/Thriller

Directed by Yeom Ji-ho

A photographer (Shin Min-a) who is slowly losing her sight suspects her twin sister's death was no accident, in this Korean remake of the Spanish film "Julia's Eyes" (2010).