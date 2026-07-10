"Moana"
(US)
Opened July 8
Musical/Drama
Directed by Thomas Kail
A Polynesian island chief's daughter (Catherine Laga'aia) sets sail with the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to undo an ancient curse, in this live-action remake of the 2016 Disney film.
"Hana Korea"
(Denmark/South Korea)
Opened July 8
Drama
Directed by Frederik Sølberg
A young North Korean defector (Kim Min-ha) struggles to build a new life in Seoul as she reckons with the past she left behind.
"Marty Supreme"
(US)
Opened July 1
Drama
Directed by Josh Safdie
A shoe salesman (Timothee Chalamet) with dreams of becoming a table-tennis star hustles his way to the top in 1950s New York.
"The Eyes"
(South Korea)
Opened June 24
Horror/Thriller
Directed by Yeom Ji-ho
A photographer (Shin Min-a) who is slowly losing her sight suspects her twin sister's death was no accident, in this Korean remake of the Spanish film "Julia's Eyes" (2010).
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com