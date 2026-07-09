BTS attracted around 130,000 fans over two sold-out concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, setting a new attendance record for concerts held at the venue.

According to Big Hit Music on Thursday, the group’s "Arirang" concerts, held on Monday and Tuesday, drew the largest per-show audience for any concert since the stadium opened in April 2019, citing promoter Live Nation.

The achievement marks another milestone for BTS in London. In 2019, the group became the first Korean act to perform at Wembley Stadium during its "Love Yourself" tour.

During the two-night concerts, BTS performed songs from its latest album, including “Hooligan,” “Normal” and “Body to Body,” alongside global hits such as “Idol” and “Fire.”

“It felt like we were reliving the emotions we experienced at Wembley Stadium seven years ago,” said the members, as quoted in Big Hit Music's press release. “Thanks to your passion, we had an incredible time. It also brought back many memories from our previous concerts and once again reminded us just how passionate London is.”

BTS will continue the European leg of its world tour with two concerts at Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday and Sunday, becoming the first Korean act to headline the venue.

The group will continue its European leg of the tour in Paris on July 17 and 18 before performing at the first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19.