BTS' city-wide fan festival, "The City Arirang," kicked off its London edition at the Korean Cultural Centre UK on Saturday, with organizers also announcing that the fan-themed campaign will extend to the British Museum.

Celebrating BTS' upcoming concerts in the UK during the "Arirang" world tour, The City Arirang invites fans to visit London's iconic venues transformed with a BTS theme. Fans can travel to these venues and take part in an eight-stop stamp rally.

An exhibition at the KCCUK, located near Trafalgar Square, opened on Saturday. It is open until July 10.

On the same day, The City Arirang London added the British Museum as a new festival venue, according to Weverse, BTS' official fan community platform. From July 6 to 23, the museum's Korea Gallery will showcase objects inspired by the themes and spirit of the group's new album.

At the KCCUK, programs included screenings of BTS' music videos, "Our moment" exhibition, official merchandise, and photo zones. Fans also wrote letters to BTS and posted them on a message wall.

In addition, stage outfits worn by BTS' members during the 2019 concert "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" at Wembley Stadium were displayed.

In the upcoming days, more BTS-themed events are scheduled across London. The London Eye will light up red and an Arirang-themed boat will appear in the River Thames on Monday. Additional programs will take place in Outernet London, The Factory, Westfield Nike, Future Stores and more to provide fans with food, shopping and exhibition experiences.

The City Arirang was first held in Seoul at Gwanghwamun Square to celebrate the release of BTS' new album and has since followed the group on its world tour.