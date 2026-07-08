The British Museum is hosting a special program inspired by BTS’ latest album as part of the group’s “The City Arirang” fan festival that accompanies its world tour stop in London.

Running until July 23, the program takes place at the museum’s Korea Gallery through an interactive exhibition titled “Korea Gallery Trail.” It invites visitors to explore Korean cultural artifacts connected to the themes of BTS’ fifth LP, “Arirang.”

According to Big Hit Music, the program links selected permanent exhibits with the album’s central themes of hope, resilience and belonging. Featured artifacts include a sarangbang — a traditional Korean reception room symbolizing new beginnings — the moon jar representing humanity, gold earrings showcasing Korean craftsmanship and decorative roof tiles reflecting Korea’s enduring cultural heritage.

The exhibition also features relics from the Silla period, inspired by the sound of the Bell of King Seongdeok, which is referenced in the album’s sixth track, “No. 29.”

Visitors can scan QR codes at the entrance to the Korea Gallery to follow the exhibition route and participate in a social media campaign. As part of the experience, visitors are invited to answer the question, “What is your Arirang?” by sharing the artifact that resonates most with their own lives.

“The City Arirang” in London transformed locations across the city into BTS-themed cultural spaces through exhibitions, performances and interactive fan events that celebrated both the group’s music and Korean culture.

Following its two sold-out concerts in London on July 6 and 7, BTS is expected to continue its European leg of the tour in Munich on July 11 and 12 and Paris on July 17 and 18.

BTS also continues to maintain a strong presence on the Billboard Hot 100. “Swim” remained on the chart for the 15th consecutive week, ranking No. 76 on the latest chart dated July 11. The album “Arirang” placed No. 19 on the Billboard 200, while five songs appeared on the Global 200 chart and 11 tracks charted on the Global Excl. US ranking.