Ateez member Yunho has ended his long-term relationship with a non-celebrity partner, according to a local media report Wednesday.

The singer is said to have ended the relationship about three months ago and has not resumed contact with his former partner.

A source close to Yunho said the two had been friends since their school days before developing a romantic relationship and remained together for many years.

The outlet also quoted an agency official as saying that Yunho had personally confirmed the breakup and had neither met nor spoken with his former partner since ending the relationship.

KQ Entertainment did not confirm the claims in the report when contacted by The Korea Herald.

Rumors about Yunho's relationship had previously circulated on online K-pop communities, but neither the singer nor his agency publicly addressed the speculation at the time.

Yunho debuted as a member of Ateez in 2018 and has since remained active both in South Korea and overseas. The group's 14th EP “Golden Hour: Part.5,” released on June 26, recently topped the Billboard 200, the main US albums chart.