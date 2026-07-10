Boryeong Mud Festival

The Boryeong Mud Festival runs from July 24 to Aug. 9. Korea's biggest summer festival invites visitors to get messy on the sands of Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province.

Slather on mineral-rich mud at the main zone, dodge mud water cannons during the Mud Mob Scene, or keep things gentler at the family and water park zones. By day, mud slides and attractions cut through the heat. By night, drone shows light up the sea alongside K-pop, trot and hip-hop concerts.

General admission runs 12,000 won on weekdays and 16,000 won on weekends, with discounted family passes available. With something happening from morning to midnight, it is an easy day trip or overnight stay from Seoul.

Chilgok Honey Beer Festival

The Chilgok Honey Beer Festival takes place this weekend. This free two-day event in Chilgok, North Gyeongsang Province, celebrates the region's prized acacia honey.

The star is "kkulmaek," a local honey beer, paired with sausage handmade by monks using traditional German methods, plus a lineup of food trucks and regional produce. It is built for families as much as for beer lovers.

Kids can cool off with water gun battles and a water slide, try honey-themed craft workshops or catch a balloon show. Local artists and invited singers perform alongside DJ sets through the evening.

Semiwon Lotus Culture Festival

The Semiwon Lotus Culture Festival runs through Aug. 17 at Semiwon, a garden in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi Province. Surrounded on three sides by Paldang Lake, the garden holds about 270 plant species, including aquatic plants, and integrates traditional East Asian garden design.

The festival is timed to coincide with the lotus flowering season. The program includes garden viewing, a special exhibition at the Lotus Museum titled "Lotus, Embroidering Life's Wishes," outdoor concerts, a stamp tour, craft classes and guided walks.

Semiwon was designated Gyeonggi Province's first provincial garden in June 2019. The site marks the place where Joseon-era scholar Jeong Yak-yong built a pontoon bridge across the South Han River. Facilities include the Lotus Museum, the Sehanjeong garden, photo zones and cafes.

Admission is 7,000 won for adults and 4,000 won for children, seniors and groups.

Seoul Summer Beach

Seoul Summer Beach returns for its fourth year, running through Aug. 9 at Gwanghwamun Square and Sejongno Park in central Seoul. Under the slogan "Wave Summer, Play Seoul," the festival turns the city center into a summer retreat with water activities and shaded rest areas.

The Water Play Zone features a swimming pool, water slides, water buckets and a bounce pool. The Play Wave Zone offers a sand play area and rest spots alongside brand promotion booths. A separate market zone hosts a flea market run by small businesses, food trucks and other vendors.

There will be promotional events and giveaways from participating institutions and companies throughout the festival.

Everland Water Festival

Everland is running its summer Water Festival through Aug. 30, built around a Splash Day & Night concept that keeps visitors cool from afternoon into the evening with water play zones, water shows and a night safari.

The centerpiece is Water Pang Pang Adventure, a new 830-square-meter zone with water carnival games, water cannons and dance performances. A giant water bucket douses guests, while the participatory "Bam Bam Man Kids Water Party" mixes music, dance and water cannon blasts.

Daytime crowds can catch the Shooting Water Fun Season 2 show at Carnival Plaza, and the Thunder Falls ride returns with a stronger water cannon spray.

Restaurants serve cooling fare, including bingsu, cold noodle dishes and a Korean-Italian bibim pasta from star chef Fabrizio Ferrari.