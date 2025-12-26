Aqua Planet Christmas-themed Show

Aqua Planet has launched a series of Christmas-themed performances and promotions nationwide, strengthening family-oriented programs for the holiday season. At its Gwanggyo location, Santa-clad mermaids will perform up to seven shows a day through Sunday. Jeju has introduced its first Santa stingray feeding show, using technology to project festive imagery into the tanks throughout December. In Yeosu, visitors can enjoy a Santa diver feeding show, with a 30 percent admission discount offered to guests wearing red. Year-end discounts of up to 40 percent are also available at the Ilsan and Gwanggyo locations for local residents, couples and students.

Seoul Lantern Festival

The Seoul Lantern Festival runs through Jan. 4, transforming Cheonggyecheon and Uicheon into a large-scale nighttime art exhibition.

Now in its 17th edition, the festival showcases more than 400 illuminated installations. Visitors can expect a range of light sculptures made from hanji paper, LED structures, kinetic art and large air balloons, complemented by immersive effects using sound, mist and aurora-style lighting.

Each zone presents a different narrative, from Seoul’s past, present and future — including scenes such as the city’s early trams — to Korean culture-inspired lanterns, character collaborations and space-themed installations featuring popular mascots.

Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival

The Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival returns at Bongsang 2-ri in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, running through March 2.

Held in Sumi Village, a rural tourism destination recognized for its activities, lodging and food, the festival highlights the clean waters and natural scenery of the region. Visitors can enjoy ice fishing for trout, along with hands-on programs such as barehand trout catching and dedicated fishing zones. The festival also offers family-friendly activities, including pizza-making, steamed bun workshops and ATV rides across open fields.

Packages for admission include 10,000 won per person for trout ice fishing and dome fishing experiences.

Haeundae Light Festival

The Haeundae Light Festival returns for its 12th edition, illuminating Busan with a vibrant display of winter lights.

Until Jan. 18, the festival invites visitors to experience “Stellar Haeundae," with large-scale light sculptures, immersive media art installations, hands-on programs and evening events. Along the beach, a galaxy-inspired pathway uses shimmering light formations to create the sensation of walking through a starlit Milky Way. Waves of light projected over the sand and shoreline blend with Haeundae’s natural landscape, transforming the city’s iconic beach into an otherworldly universe.

Festival programs operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with full light displays daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Everland's Christmas Fantasy Festival

Everland's parkwide Christmas Fantasy is ongoing through Dec. 31. Visitors can take in a Christmas parade featuring Santa, Rudolph and festive floats, as well as the "KPop Demon Hunters" Sing-along Fireworks Show created in partnership with Netflix.

Daily photo sessions with Santa, elves and Everland mascots add to the family-friendly fun, along with the holiday musical “Very Merry Santa Village.” The Alpine Village reopens as Snow Oz Park, offering a rotating 360-degree photo booth and winter-themed installations. Areas to play in snow and courses for sledding are open alongside a winter street with hotteok, roasted sweet potatoes and fish cakes.